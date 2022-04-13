One person injured from shooting at DaBaby's home in Troutman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The rapper DaBaby is making headlines again after the Troutman Police Department reported one person was shot on his Iredell County property Wednesday evening.
Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to the home for a reported shooting. Outside the home, which is located along Stillwater Road, authorities located one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The person, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to a local hospital to be treated.
Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that DaBaby was home at the time of the incident but could not confirm if the rapper was directly involved in the incident.
After the shooting Wednesday, police said they believed this was an "isolated incident" and there is no threat to the community. However, because the investigation is ongoing, the police department is unable to provide any additional information on the incident.
Troutman is a town of fewer than 3,000 people located north of Charlotte, North Carolina.
DaBaby's elusive home was featured in a 2021 YouTube video.
Back in November 2021, DaBaby and his girlfriend at the time, Danielle 'DaniLeigh' Curiel were in the news after a domestic dispute in Charlotte.
The dispute resulted in Curiel being served with a criminal summons for simple assault.
At the end of 2019, DaBaby was detented and cited by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana and resisting arrest. The charges were later dropped.
In 2020, DaBaby returned to his hometown of Charlotte to host a forum featuring former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis.