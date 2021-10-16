CLT Happenings: 11 ways to make your Charlotte weekend pop

This weekend, immerse yourself in riveting musical performances, fall festivals and Panthers football, happening in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Symphony Opening Night @ Knight Theater

Come out as the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 90th season, featuring renowned violinist Paul Huang with an epic rendition of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” The show features Music Director Christopher Warren-Green as conductor. You’ll have all weekend to see the orchestra as they are performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased here.

Breast Cancer Awareness Family Fun Day @ Clanton Park

Bring the family for a good cause this Sunday, as Mothers Of Murdered Offspring hosts its tenth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Family Fun Day at Clanton Park and the Arbor Glen Rec Center. It goes down from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Dog Gone Good Time Fall Festival

Saturday is a doggone good day to have a fall festival. Bring your pups out for games, a dog parade and more at the Dog Gone Good Time Fall Festival. Proceeds from the festival go to the HYSC no-kill shelter and medical fund. It all goes down at Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill, SC. The event is $25 to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-register to attend and find more information here.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Get medieval with your friends and family as you head out to the opening weekend of the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Enjoy non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive activities as well as the open-air Artisan Market with arts and crafts, games, rides, jousting knights on horseback, falconry, and food options you’re sure to love. This season-long event runs every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 21. Tickets start at $17 for kids and $27 for adults and can be purchased here.

44th Annual Woolly Worm Festival

Bring your kiddos up to the 44th Annual Woolly Worm Festival, home of the famous woolly worm race. Other activities include crafts, food vendors, live entertainment and much more. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for kids, and free for children under five. The event goes down Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 at Historic Benner Elk Elementary School. Find more information here.

Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota @ Bank of America Stadium

Football is back this Sunday in the Queen City as your Carolina Panthers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. The Panthers defend their 3-2 record against the Vikings, who currently hold down a 2-3 record. Game tickets start at $49 and are available for purchase here.

SCarowinds

Face your darkest fears at SCarowinds this weekend. Hoards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. The fright-fest is open now, and you can visit all weekend long starting at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit has been extended through Nov. 21 by popular demand, so you can enjoy it all season long. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with a little shopping and live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week, The Tim Cook Band takes the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. As always, the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. Find more information about this free event here.

