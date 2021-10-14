Monroe's Dowd Center Theatre hosting its first city-ticketed event Friday

Bluegrass musician Sierra Hull will take center stage at the theatre in the venue's first city-ticketed event.

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe's Dowd Center Theatre will see some heavy foot traffic this Friday.

Bluegrass musician Sierra Hull will take center stage at the theatre in the venue's first city-ticketed event, starting at 8 p.m.

The concert being held at the venue is part of a larger effort Monroe city leaders are making to attract visitors out and make the city a hub for economic growth and development.

The 71-year-old venue recently went through a $7 million renovation with help from the city, county, and private donations. It seats 560 people and can be used for movies, plays, and even small concerts.

“City of Monroe and Union County doesn’t have anything like this so one of the things we wanted to do is provide this cultural amenity for our residents,” City of Monroe tourism director Pete Hovanec said.

The development of the Dowd Center Theatre, as well as the Monroe Science Center, are expected to put eyes on the growing city.

Experience Sierra Hull live at the Dowd Center Theatre. You can purchase tickets here.