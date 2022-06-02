Here's you can celebrate Pride Month in the Charlotte area

Celebrate pride all month long with events happening in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impact of the LGBTQ community on the world is undeniable. We observe these contributions in a celebratory fashion during Pride Month in remembrance of the moments that paved the way for LGBTQ history.

Here is a list of events happening to celebrate Pride Month in the Charlotte area.

Slay Sunday Pride Month Drag Brunch @ Queen Park Social

Start Pride Month off with delicious brunch and drinks and an iconic drag show, all brought to you by The Vanity House at All American Pub. Happening June 3. The doors open at 11 a.m. on Sunday and the show begins at noon. Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase here.

Seedling Brunch @ Plant Joy

If you're looking for vegan brunch, Plant Joy's Seedling Brunch is just right for you. Hosted by Onya Nerves, this brunch will feature some of the best entertainers in the Charlotte has to offer. Happening June 5. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. Find more information here.

25th Annual Cannonballs' Ride For Pride Metric Century

The Cannonballs are hosting their 25th annual ride for pride on June 11, and cycling enthusiasts of all levels can participate. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization. The ride kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Registration begins at $40 and can be purchased here.

Pride Bar Crawl

Grab your friends and come out for a drink at the Pride Bar Crawl. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. at World of Beer on June 18. Find more information here.

Pride Drag Show & Paw-rade @ Skiptown

Bring your furry friends to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community and show pride at the Pride Drag Show on Friday, June 17 and the Paw-rade on Saturday, June 18. Find more information here.

Rock Hill Pride Festival