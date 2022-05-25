Charlotte Pride president: NC bill would 'forcibly out' transgender kids to their parents

The bill would ban teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades K-3 and require parents to be notified if kids request changes to their pronoun.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans proposed new legislation Tuesday that would prohibit teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, and would require parental notice when students in any grade question their sexual identity in school.

House Bill 755, known as the "Parents' Bill of Rights," would require schools to notify parents of lessons, changes at school and school resources. The bill would also allow parents to request lessons, textbooks and other learning materials and require schools to tell parents about things like tutoring services and ways parents can be more involved with the school.

HB755 would create new rules, with some directly addressing sexual orientation and gender identity. Instruction on those ideas would not be allowed for kindergarten through third grade, and school would notify parents if their child requests a change to their name or pronoun. It would also require schools to receive parental approval before students are given counseling or other non-emergency health care.

Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger said the bill isn't about silencing conversations about LGBTQ issues in schools. He said the language in North Carolina's bill is different from Florida legislation that was dubbed the "Don't say gay" bill.

"There's no attempt to squelch folks from talking about things," Berger said. "There is a specific prohibition on it being a part of the curriculum in kindergarten through third grade."

Senate Republicans said they expect the bill to pass before heading to the House, which is also controlled by Republicans. Gov. Roy Cooper's office told WRAL that it would review the bill.

Clark Simon, the president of Charlotte Pride, issued a statement saying HB755 would "endanger transgender and gender-nonconforming youth by requiring schools to forcibly out transgender youth to their parents." In his statement, Simon noticed the increased suicide rate among LGBTQ young people.

"This legislation will make this reality worse," Simon said. "Legislation like this harkens back to Raleigh's last anti-LGBTQ discrimination bill, HB2, in 2016. It will backfire."

HB755 also lays out parents' rights to various notices, including regular report cards and participating in parent-teacher organizations. It also says school systems must establish procedures for parents to "object to textbooks and supplementary instructional materials."

