QC Happenings: 10 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Don't let the rain ruin your weekend! Find awesome things to do this weekend in the Queen City.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're heading out to weekend events, don't forget your umbrella as we can expect rain for the better part of the weekend. Still, there are plenty of ways you can enjoy your weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!

Friday, Sept. 9

Food Truck Friday

Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Saturday, Sept. 10

University City Farmers Market

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products at the University City Farmers Market returns in 2022. This weekend's market features a cooking demonstration and a blood drive. This free market is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Oktoberfest @ Symphony Park

Oktoberfest has made its way back to Queen City! Come out for brews, good eats, live music, local vendors and more. Happening from noon to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte FC vs. New York City @ Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC returns to the Queen City this weekend for a match against New York City FC at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets for the match start at $36 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland @ Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are on for their first official match of the season at home against the Buffalo Bills Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game start at $28 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Cabarrus County Fair

Fair season is upon us which means now is the time to head out to the Cabarrus County Fair this weekend, complete with awesome attractions, food, games, contests and more. Happening from now until Sept. 17. Find more information about tickets here.

Yiasou Greek Festival

The Yiasou Greek Festival returns this year for in-person events after the pandemic forced last year's event to be held as a drive-thru. Happening from Sept. 9-11.

Charlotte AutoFair @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will include a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The AutoFair will take place Sept. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket pricing and more here.