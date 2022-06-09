Your guide to the Yiasou Greek Festival

The event will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral from Sept. 9-11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Yiasou Greek Festival returns this year for in-person events after the pandemic forced last year's event to be held as a drive-thru.

The event will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral from Sept. 9-11.

Hours:

Friday: 11am – 10pm

Saturday: 11am – 10pm

Sunday: 12 noon – 6pm

The Yiasou Greek Festival began in 1978 and since then has become one of Charlotte’s largest cultural events.

Here's your guide to this year's festivities:

FOOD

Full Sit Down Meal – Inside the hall, we offer baked chicken, lamb, fish, and Pastichio combination plates which include Spanakopita, Dolmada, and a side salad. We also have a large Greek salad plate. Drinks are included with the full plated meals.

A La Carte – Outside in our tents, you can get Gyro or Chicken Pita sandwiches, French Fries, Pizza, Spanakopita, Tiropita, and more. Also available outside are soft drinks, water, beer and wine.

Drive-Thru – Don’t have time to stop in? Drive up for your favorite Greek specialties on Winthrop Avenue between East Boulevard and E. Worthington Avenue, see map. Combination dinner plates, pita sandwiches and assorted pastry boxes are available. For faster service, print and complete the drive-thru menu and present it to the drive-thru attendant.

ENTERTAINMENT

Folk Dancing And Live Music: Live entertainment is the centerpiece of the festival and takes place on one indoor and two outdoor stages. The main tent is filled with the sounds of the mandolin-like bouzouki, and dance performances are scheduled throughout the weekend. Traditional Greek folk dancing is presented by Holy Trinity’s youth, ages 5 to 25, who dance, sing and play the instruments of their ancestral villages.

Shopping: The highly anticipated shopping experience at the Yiasou Festival is one of the many highlights each year.

Wine Tastings: Visit the wine tasting booth for a sampling of some of Greece’s finest wines and a crash course in the varietals of one of the oldest wine-producing regions of the world.

