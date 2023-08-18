QC Happenings: 9 prideful ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend brings sunny weather to the Queen City. Whether you're celebrating at the Pride festival in Uptown or enjoying monster trucks at Charlotte Motor Speedway, there's plenty to do in Charlotte. See what's happening!
Friday, August 18
Fridays @ Camp North End
Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.
Live Music Fridays
The Coterie Concept is inviting people to join them for an evening of jazz music and wine starting at 4 p.m. Live music will start at 8 p.m. and admission to the event is free. More information can be found here.
Food Truck Friday
Start your weekend off with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at Black Food Truck Friday, happening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at West Complex. Find more information about this free event here.
Saturday, August 19
Charlotte Pride Festival
One of Charlotte's largest street festivals returns this weekend. Make your way to Uptown for the Charlotte Pride Festival, celebrating the triumphs of the LGBTQ community. Happening from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.
Circle K Monster Truck Bash @ Charlotte Motor Speedway
Ready your engines for a trip up to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Circle K Monster Truck Bash. These metal-mashing, 2,000-horsepower machines are sure to give an action-packed night. Gates open at 4 p.m., but the opening ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. Find more information here.
South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill
Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2023. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.
Sunday, August 20
Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade
Keep the celebration going at Charlotte's Pride Festival and the highly-anticipated Pride Parade happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Find more information here.
Live Jazz @ The Warmack
End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.
Happening all weekend
CLT Burger Week
This weekend is the official kick-off of the sixth annual CLT Burger Week. Feed your face with some $7 staple burgers at your favorite Charlotte eateries. The burger extravaganza will run from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 27. Find more information here.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.