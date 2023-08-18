QC Happenings: 9 prideful ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade returns to Uptown Charlotte this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend brings sunny weather to the Queen City. Whether you're celebrating at the Pride festival in Uptown or enjoying monster trucks at Charlotte Motor Speedway, there's plenty to do in Charlotte. See what's happening!

Friday, August 18

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Live Music Fridays

The Coterie Concept is inviting people to join them for an evening of jazz music and wine starting at 4 p.m. Live music will start at 8 p.m. and admission to the event is free. More information can be found here.

Food Truck Friday

Start your weekend off with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at Black Food Truck Friday, happening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at West Complex. Find more information about this free event here.

Saturday, August 19

Charlotte Pride Festival

One of Charlotte's largest street festivals returns this weekend. Make your way to Uptown for the Charlotte Pride Festival, celebrating the triumphs of the LGBTQ community. Happening from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Circle K Monster Truck Bash @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ready your engines for a trip up to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Circle K Monster Truck Bash. These metal-mashing, 2,000-horsepower machines are sure to give an action-packed night. Gates open at 4 p.m., but the opening ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2023. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.

Sunday, August 20

Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade

Keep the celebration going at Charlotte's Pride Festival and the highly-anticipated Pride Parade happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Find more information here.

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

CLT Burger Week

This weekend is the official kick-off of the sixth annual CLT Burger Week. Feed your face with some $7 staple burgers at your favorite Charlotte eateries. The burger extravaganza will run from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 27. Find more information here.