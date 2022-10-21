This indie film is going to shoot in Charlotte this week

"Mother Couch!" is about three estranged kids who try to figure out why their mother refuses to leave a couch inside a furniture store.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new indie film is going to start shooting this week in the Queen City.

"Mother Couch!" is about "three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave." It stars Taylor Russell alongside Ewan McGregor and Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn.

The film received a North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant rebate of up to $1.75 million from the North Carolina Department of Commerce on Monday.

Three other projects -- one movie and two TV shows -- received a grant from the Department of Commerce, too. The feature film “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is a film adaptation of Edward Kelsey Moore's novel by the same name and is filming in New Hanover County.

“2022 is another great year for the film and production industry in North Carolina,” North Carolina Film Office Director Guy Gaster said. “We are excited to have these new projects creating economic wins for the communities in which they are filming, the crew and talent they are employing, and the local businesses from which they are making their purchases.”

Altogether, the four projects are expected to generate $30 million of in-state spending while providing 1,500 jobs in the state.

"It's pretty simple: Film productions mean good jobs across North Carolina," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. "We’ve worked hard to bring the film industry back with record investments and huge momentum for the future."

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, production companies have spent more than $275 million in North Carolina this year.

Many other productions, including the highly hyped Saturday Night Live “Untitled Please Don’t Destroy” project reported previously, have been produced in the Tar Heel State.

