It's too bad if you were looking to celebrate the middle of the work week with Ms. Lauryn Hill.

The singer's concert scheduled for Wednesday night at Charlotte Metro Union Amphitheatre was canceled on Tuesday. Big Boi, Daniel Bambaata Marley and Raury were also expected to perform.

The Raleigh show on July 26 was nixed as well. Live Nation said "unforeseen production issues" were behind the cancelations.

"All tickets purchased will be refunded at point of purchase. Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded," the statement on Facebook read.

Hill is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of her critically acclaimed solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, with a world tour. She rose to fame with The Fugees in the early 1990s.

