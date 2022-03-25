Garth Brooks adds 2nd Charlotte show due to overwhelming demand for tickets

Garth Brooks tickets sold so fast a second Charlotte concert was added to his 2022 stadium tour.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garth Brooks has added a second Charlotte concert to his 2022 stadium tour due to overwhelming demand for tickets to his July show at Bank of America Stadium.

A press release announced Brooks will perform on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. He was originally scheduled to only perform on Saturday, July 16. This will be Brooks' first tour stops in Charlotte in 24 years.

Tickets can be purchased three ways: Ticketmaster's website, the Ticketmaster app and by calling the Garth Brooks Line for Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784. All seats are priced at $94.95, all inclusive and guests are limited to eight tickets per purchase.

Over 70,000 fans purchased tickets for the anticipated 2020 performance. Brooks will perform all of his iconic hits, including "The Dance," "Friends In Low Places," and "Callin' Baton Rouge."

While Garth is on a stadium tour this year, he says one day he hopes to do a dive bar tour across the country.

One of the most important stops? Charlotte's legendary, and we mean legendary, Thirsty Beaver Saloon. The Plaza Midwood honky tonk went viral last year when Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger posed for a photo while somehow blending in with the crowd.

"First of all, I just need a t-shirt that says The Thirsty Beaver on it, that's awesome," Brooks said on Wake Up Charlotte To go. "Yes, count me in!"

