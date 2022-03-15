Olde Mecklenburg Brewery will open in Ballantyne next year

OMB will bring its signature biergarten and restaurant concept to the Ballantyne development in "groundbreaking form."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is coming to Ballantyne next year as the anchor tenant at The Bowl at Ballantyne, Northwood’s new urban district for food, entertainment and shopping.

The new location will be the largest brewery concept in south Charlotte, with almost 14,000 square feet of indoor space, a 7,000-square-foot patio dining area and a second-level mezzanine balcony. The stand-alone building will overlook the one-acre, tree-canopied biergarten nestled at the entrance to The Bowl’s vibrant entertainment, retail and residential concepts. Like its original location, OMB Ballantyne will be a family-friendly venue, with a family zone and playground at one end of the biergarten.

“We are extremely excited about this new location in the heart of Ballantyne,” OMB Founder, John Marrino, said. “As a business, we strive to enhance the quality of life in our community. We are thrilled that the south side of Charlotte will be able to enjoy our world-class beer and unique restaurant and biergarten atmosphere without having to drive across town. Northwood does things right, and The Bowl will be a truly fantastic live, work and play community. We’re proud to be a part of it.”

Owned and operated by Northwood, The Bowl will be Ballantyne’s new living room, kitchen and concert hall, filling the gap between work and home with opportunities for culinary exploration, shopping, entertainment and healthy living. The new development, set to open in 2023, will be a walkable, 24-hour, mixed-use neighborhood focused on culture, food, community and sustainability.

“There is no better anchor tenant for The Bowl at Ballantyne than The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery,” Jonathan Stewart, vice president of leasing at Northwood Retail, said. “When it comes to the local craft beer scene, OMB started it all and having an award-winning brewery plant its flag in south Charlotte sets the stage for all the exciting food and beverage offerings to come.”

