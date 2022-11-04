'Still into you' | Paramore is coming to Charlotte this spring!

The tour kicks off on May 23 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte and makes stops at some of North America’s most iconic venues.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paramore just announced a huge North America tour for 2023 with a stop in Charlotte!

The tour will make a stop in 26 cities with support from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.

The tour kicks off on May 23 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte and makes stops at some of North America’s most iconic venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 2.

A portion of ticket sales for all North American shows will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB. Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. Learn more at supportandfeed.org.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on paramore.net.

PARAMORE IN NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°

*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance





Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts