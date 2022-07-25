Stevie Nicks to perform in Charlotte this fall

Stevie Nicks will perform live in Charlotte, NC, at the PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her 2022 tour, adding 12 dates to her run.

The second leg of the tour starts Monday, Sept. 19 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and will wrap up on Friday, Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Stevie Nicks will perform live at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

TOUR DATES:

Sept. 2 - Sept. 4 – Snowmass, Colorado – JAS Aspen Snowmass (festival date)

– Snowmass, Colorado – JAS Aspen Snowmass (festival date) Sept. 8 – Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival (festival date)

– Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival (festival date) Sept. 10 – Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival (festival date)

– Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival (festival date) Sept. 13 – Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre

– Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre Sept. 17 – Asbury Park, New Jersey – Sea.Hear.Now Festival (festival date)

– Asbury Park, New Jersey – Sea.Hear.Now Festival (festival date) Sept. 19 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center

– Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center Sept. 22 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

– Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheatre Sept. 24 – Bridgeport, Connecticut – Sound on Sound Festival (festival date)

– Bridgeport, Connecticut – Sound on Sound Festival (festival date) Sept. 30 – Dana Point, California – Ohana Festival (festival date)

– Dana Point, California – Ohana Festival (festival date) Oct. 3 – Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl

– Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl Oct. 6 – Phoenix, Arizona – Ak-Chin Pavilion

– Phoenix, Arizona – Ak-Chin Pavilion Oct. 09 – The Woodlands, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

– The Woodlands, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Oct. 12 – Alpharetta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

– Alpharetta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Oct. 16 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ascend Amphitheater

– Nashville, Tennessee – Ascend Amphitheater Oct. 19 – Charleston, South Carolina – CreditOne Stadium

– Charleston, South Carolina – CreditOne Stadium Oct. 22 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 25 – Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

– Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Oct. 28 – West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

