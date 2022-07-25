Stevie Nicks to perform in Charlotte this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her 2022 tour, adding 12 dates to her run.
The second leg of the tour starts Monday, Sept. 19 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and will wrap up on Friday, Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Stevie Nicks will perform live at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.
TOUR DATES:
- Sept. 2 - Sept. 4 – Snowmass, Colorado – JAS Aspen Snowmass (festival date)
- Sept. 8 – Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival (festival date)
- Sept. 10 – Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival (festival date)
- Sept. 13 – Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sept. 17 – Asbury Park, New Jersey – Sea.Hear.Now Festival (festival date)
- Sept. 19 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center
- Sept. 22 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
- Sept. 24 – Bridgeport, Connecticut – Sound on Sound Festival (festival date)
- Sept. 30 – Dana Point, California – Ohana Festival (festival date)
- Oct. 3 – Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl
- Oct. 6 – Phoenix, Arizona – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Oct. 09 – The Woodlands, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Oct. 12 – Alpharetta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Oct. 16 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ascend Amphitheater
- Oct. 19 – Charleston, South Carolina – CreditOne Stadium
- Oct. 22 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion
- Oct. 25 – Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Oct. 28 – West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
