10th Annual NAMI Walk at Cherry Park in Rock Hill, SC, sponsored by New Hope

This event takes place October 7th at 9am

New Hope is working to raise awareness around Mental Health issues and normalize that mental health IS health and we all have it!

The 10th Annual NAMI Walk at Cherry Park in Rock Hill, South Carolina is coming up on October 7th at 9am. New Hope is a key sponsor and participant in the event with over 75 of their staff (and families) walking to raise support for NAMI.

NAMI is one of the largest and most important non-profits in the country, working to raise awareness around Mental Health and offering vital programs to the community. There are NAMI chapters all across the country that New Hope encourages the community to lean into, volunteer and support in any way they can.

For more information, visit NewHopeTreatment.com

