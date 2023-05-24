3 Exercises Kids can do

Workout with the entire family and build precious memories

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to work out as a family and we have 3 exercises you can do with your children. Kids will often want to spend time doing what mommy and daddy does especially when it comes to working out. Please indulge them! We’ve invited Ausn Peterson from Upscale Fitness and his son Amari join us in "Exercises you can do with your Children". These exercise will help your child with their balance, strength and it will improve their endurance. Let the child do as many or as little as they can. It is a great time to build some precious memories with your children and get fit at the same time.

Here are the exercises :

Exercise 1: Jump Squats – this exercise works the glutes , quads and hamstrings. You can make it fun for kids by playing a game like leap frog.

Exercise 2: Speed Skaters – kids love this side to side movement. They will build leg strength and explosion in this exercise and it’s a lot of fun

Exercise 3: Push Ups - This exercise can be done on their knees or feet. Try 5 or 10 or more. Let the child progress but have fun while they are doing the exercise.

You can make it a game or competition your kids will love it. For mor great exercises and work out visit Upscale-fitness.com or follow Asun on Instagram @AdivineKing

