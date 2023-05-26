4th Annual TopGolf fights against ALS

Join The NFL alumni Carolina Chapter in fighting ALS

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL alumni chapter Charlotte is partnering with Walbridge & Sunbelt Rentals in the fight against ALS also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. NFL alumni Carolina President Adrian Murrell joined Charlotte Today to talk more about it.

ALS is a type of motor neuron disease. As motor neurons degenerate and die, they stop sending messages to the muscles, which causes the muscles to weaken, start to twitch (fasciculations), and waste away (atrophy). Eventually, the brain loses its ability to initiate and control voluntary movements.

“We all know players who have been stricken with this disease. People such as receiver Dwight Clark or safety William White have succumb to this disease. This is our 4th annual event that we are raising money in the fight against ALSA” says Murrell. The event is May 31st at Top Golf, a great venue from 6-9pm. Come and join the fun and the NFL alumni Carolina Chapter as they fight against ALS. For more information visit Topgolf.ALSNC.ORG

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.