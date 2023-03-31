5 Wardrobe must haves

Tips to expand your wardrobe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you watch the show with any regularity you know - we love talking fashion. joining us today is Michelle Renée Owner at Bellezza Boutique. Bellezza Boutique started during the Pandemic and it is located in Phillip's Place near SouthPark Mall. At Bellezza you will have a very personalized experience. “Our goal is to help you choose the right looks for your body type” says Renee.

“Today we are talking - 5 top "must have items" to update your wardrobe this season” says Renee.

First the perfect white blouse! Every woman needs the perfect white blouse to accompany her wardrobe. The perfect white blouse can be dressed up or down. It can become casual, semi formal to formal; it really is versatile.

Next great jeans! If you can afford them you would do well to have 2 pair of blue, 1 white, 1 colored, and 1 black for fall. Having this many jeans gives you so many clothing options for every season. Your wardrobe will be filled with so many options.

A blazer - A blazer can help you dress up your jeans

Jewelry and a nice handbag. These accessories will help your overall look.

Invest in a nice dress

You can’t go wrong at Bellezza. To learn more visit BellezzaBoutique.com

