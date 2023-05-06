A success story from New Hope Treatment Centers

Kiara graduated from the New Hope Treatment Center 14 years ago

New Hope Treatment Center is a long-term residential treatment program for adolescents. Unfortunately, very few people understand what these programs do and who they serve. They often have a very skewed view of this kind of mental health treatment.

Kiara Grace Nalle joined Charlotte Today on Monday, and is a graduate of the program from 15 years ago. She is now an incredible professional, mother, wife, and is an inspiration to us all. She now comes back to New Hope periodically to talk to young people about her story and give them motivation and hope for their future.

