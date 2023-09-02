Bang Bang Burgers has a delicious Burger Bowl

This is a great option for those eating clean this year

Eating Healthy In 2023? Bang Bang Burgers Has A Super Bowl for you. Locally-owned favorite with a focus on quality ingredients serves up a protein-packed Burger Bowl alternative that makes clean-eating deliciously doable.

The Burger Bowl at Bang Bang Burgers is a super bowl, but it doesn’t involve football and is available year-round.

Owner Joe Huang says he was inspired to add the dish to the menu nine years ago while wrestling with the juxtaposition of running two burger restaurants (in Charlotte’s Elizabeth and South End neighborhoods) and participating in CrossFit. He needed a dish that was clean, high in protein and low in added sugar. If he was seeking that, others would be as well, he figured.

The Burger Bowl is mixed greens, bacon, sliced tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard-boiled egg and sweet potato. Protein options include grass-fed beef patty, chicken, salmon or a house-made black bean burger.

Huang, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, has strong feelings about condiments and sauces when it comes to burger building, and his stance doesn’t soften with the Burger Bowl. There is no room for the cover of creamy sauces that mask inferior ingredients: the Bang Bang bowl is dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil, on the side.

That attention to detail on ingredients allows for a better product overall, and perhaps most importantly, a better taste experience.

“We use only whole muscle cuts of beef versus beef trim for our patties,” Huang says. “Burgers made from trim are less expensive. We serve burgers made from whole muscle Black Angus beef. You can taste the difference.”

Founded in 2013, Charlotte’s two Bang Bang Burgers locations are the place for high quality, scratch-made, cooked-to-temperature burgers and fries.

Bang Bang Burgers has been featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” as well. For more information visit bangbangburgersclt.com.

