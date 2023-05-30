Big Guns Coffee was started by a young girl and her dad

You can order their coffee online or visit their coffee shops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Big Guns Coffee, 6-year-old Charli Johnson and her father Military veteran T.Shane Johnson set out to launch their own coffee brand Big Guns Coffee two years ago. In a few short weeks, their expansion continues as Big Guns Coffee will be opening their second location in two states. Big Guns current location include flagship store front location in Tryon, NC. The new location will be a drive thru coffee shop in Landrum, SC, the only drive thru in Landrum. T.Shane Johnson is the former world record holder for pushups having recently broke the record at 3,050 pushups in one hour.

Big Guns goal is to continue to expand with new locations while delivering to its customers across the world, as they continue working on growing the coffee hydroponically and creating the first Hydroponic Coffee Farm you can tour in North Carolina.

For more information visit BigGunsCoffee.com

