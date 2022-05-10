Bon Appetit Names Supperland one of the Country’s Top 10 Best New Restaurants

Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel share what that means for the restaurant

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bon Appetit has just named Supperland one of the top 10 best new restaurants in the country. Last time this happened for the city of Charlotte was with Kindred in 2015.

Something like this is huge for this city - particularly because Supperland is emerging as a culinary destination - there are a handful of great local restaurant groups and we’re proud to be building alongside them… Owners like Bruce Moffett, The Colliers, Paul Manley, the Kindreds.

It's also great for Charlotte because there is no Michelin Star program here in the city.

They are already seeing a strong impact on the number of reservations and inquiries about Supperland, and sometimes people feel like they don’t have a shot to get a table - but they have a lot of different ways to enjoy Supperland: garden grove, speakeasy, the bar is all walk up, and they have a 12 seat wine room that books fast but sometimes has availability on Sunday evenings.

If people want to pick up a copy of the magazine, check Barnes & Noble or Books a Million.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.