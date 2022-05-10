Branding is Out and Results are In!

Sign up now to be part of a virtual event, Wednesday October 12th: Growing your business in this "New Normal"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We all know the pandemic changed the work environment in many ways, for many companies. On October 12th, at 10am you can be part of a virtual event that can help you adjust your business and excel.

Best Selling Author Tom Ray will host this virtual event with the focus of: How to Thrive in the Next New Normal. Here to tell us more is one of our local Sales Managers at WCNC, Andrea Moore-Summerville.

This virtual seminar is going to be very informative for any and all businesses be it large or small. “Anyone can register and anyone looking to grow their business should register” says Summerville.

The seminar will feature specific advertising strategies and marketing principles that are working for local advertisers around the country to grow their business. As well as various plans to survive in this post pandemic New Normal. The virtual seminar won’t focus on brand names to grow your businesses but instead will focus on results. The strategies will be bent on getting consumers to stop by your locations, walk in the doors or visit your website and stay awhile. Getting back into the business of making personal connections and developing relationships with the consumer is the goal. For more information visit wcnc.com Your registration will gain you access and help you unlock the keys to growing your business.

