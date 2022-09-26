Breakaway Charlotte is this weekend

Tickets are still on sale but are going quickly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival is coming to the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, beginning September 30th and going through October 1st.

The weekend will be full of exciting music. The musical performances to look forward to include: Kygo, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John Summit, Tai Verdes, GAYLE, ACRAZE, Gordo, Sullivan King, J. Worra, Nurko and so many more.

In addition to the stellar line-up, Breakaway will have onsite activations at each festival. One of them is the Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer Silent Disco. There there will be two dueling DJs, and everyone in the crowd will be wearing headphones to signify which DJ they are dancing to. There will also be a roller rink, rides, local art, and a lot more.

Tickets are still available, but they are selling fast so be sure to get yours soon. They can be purchased at breakawayfestival.com.

