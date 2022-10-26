Building a better breakfast

Meghan Tomlinson shares ways to avoid eating an imbalanced breakfast

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you find yourself with low energy or lots of cravings throughout the day, your breakfast may be to blame! Meghan Tomlinson a Certified Health Coach & Nutritionist shared some ways to help.

A lot of us make “Healthy” Breakfast Mistake. An imbalanced breakfast increases hormonal hunger and cravings!

Typical breakfast foods are usually all carbs which leads to a blood sugar rollercoaster. Protein and fat are what you need to support blood sugar balance

How can we correct the crash?

Mistake #1: naked carbs - ex: oatmeal… add hemp, flax, chia, collagen, etc.

Mistake #2: not enough protein - ex: egg and toast… add sausage, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, etc.

If you want to avoid these mistakes and learn how to build a balanced breakfast, Meghan is gifting our viewers with a free guide to Build a Better Breakfast along with sample recipes at wellwithmeghan.com/guide!

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.