Hurt in an accident? Call Attorney, Shane Smith

You've got legal questions: Shane Smith Law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answered the question “What do I do if my car accident resulted in personal injury?”
According to Smith, some of the most common injuries that occur are back and neck issues. They typically can be handled by going to the urgent care, or ER on the same day. In some instance, there may be some follow up care needed, like visiting a chiropractor or seeing an orthopedist or a specialist. Smith tells us, it's extremely important to seek treatment immediately. “Don’t say I’ll wait a couple of days until I feel better. You wouldn’t wait to get your car fixed if you were in an accident, your health is more important so respond ASAP , be diligent about seeking help and getting an attorney like us to help you in this process." Shane Smith Law tells us, they can help establish the record of what happened, who’s at fault, where should you go for medical attention and many other details that can easily be overlooked Let their trained professionals help you navigate the terrain of car accidents and injury. IN PAIN? CALL SHANE! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com or call (980)999-9999
