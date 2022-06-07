Carolina 'Cue at the Schiele Museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love barbeque... you'll want to head to the Schiele museum for their Carolina 'Cue exhibit! Joining us with all the details is Tony Pasour, Head of Interpretation. The Schiele Museum plans to open a new exhibit on June 18 with the tastiest subject –- barbecue! Sponsored by First Horizon Bank, Carolina ‘Cue grills the two states’ history of the beloved food, discusses the science behind rubs and sauces, and even hosts memorabilia from local restaurants! “This exhibit magnifies Carolina culture by looking into how food really brings people together,” Tony Pasour, said. “There’s an abundance of tradition behind Carolina ‘Cue from different ways to serve barbecued pork, to cooking styles and methods.” The exhibit sizzles into diverse lifestyles in the North Carolina Hall with pictures, dioramas and a life-size barbecue pit. “Barbecue traditions go back at least 500 years ago when Indigenous tribes were found roasting meat over pits,” Pasour said. “Multiple cultures modified this food to their own tastes, and this exhibit examines the rich diversity in this kind of food.” For more information visit SchieleMuseum.org. Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.