Celebrate Charlotte Pride at Billy Sunday

They will have specialty cocktails and pride festivities

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride is coming up and our friends at Billy Sunday Charlotte are not only hosting a PRIDE After Party but they’ll have some specials that weekend, too.

Charlotte PRIDE Weekend Specials

Y’all Means All - Makers Mark, raspberry, lemon, grapefruit, Cocchi americano, topped with bubbles

Love is Love Potion Shot

More About the Event at Billy Sunday

Charlotte PRIDE After Party - Sunday, August 20th

DJ SweeTee starts at 5 p.m.

Drag Show - featuring DKO Entertainment! - starts at 6 p.m.

*The event is free and open to ALL!

*Shout out to our friends at Maker’s Mark for sponsoring it!

Other Events Coming Up at Billy Sunday

Sunday Funday

They offer $18 bottles of Rosé every Sunday at Billy Sunday Charlotte!

Monday Trivia

Grab your crew, they have trivia every Monday at Billy Sunday Charlotte. Registration is at 6:45 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Plus, there will be prizes for the top three teams.

Be sure to follow them @billysundaycharlotte for more information.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.