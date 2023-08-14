x
Charlotte Today

Celebrate Charlotte Pride at Billy Sunday

They will have specialty cocktails and pride festivities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride is coming up and our friends at Billy Sunday Charlotte are not only hosting a PRIDE After Party but they’ll have some specials that weekend, too.

Charlotte PRIDE Weekend Specials 

Y’all Means All - Makers Mark, raspberry, lemon, grapefruit, Cocchi americano, topped with bubbles

Love is Love Potion Shot

More About the Event at Billy Sunday 

Charlotte PRIDE After Party - Sunday, August 20th

DJ SweeTee starts at 5 p.m.

Drag Show - featuring DKO Entertainment! - starts at 6 p.m.

*The event is free and open to ALL!

*Shout out to our friends at Maker’s Mark for sponsoring it!

Other Events Coming Up at Billy Sunday 

Sunday Funday

They offer $18 bottles of Rosé every Sunday at Billy Sunday Charlotte! 

Monday Trivia 

Grab your crew, they have trivia every Monday at Billy Sunday Charlotte. Registration is at 6:45 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Plus, there will be prizes for the top three teams.

Be sure to follow them @billysundaycharlotte for more information.

