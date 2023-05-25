Celebrate Memorial Day with Town Brewing Company's new Loose Leaf Hard Tea

There are three flavors to choose from

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The unofficial start to summer is just about to kick off this weekend... those long, hot summer days are just around the corner, and sometimes a beer is just a bit too much in the summer heat. This is why Town Brewing Co. is brewing more than just beer these days, they released its Loose Leaf Hard Tea.

The Loose Leaf Hard Teas are made with real botanicals, gluten free, zero added sugar, and 100 calories per can Here are some of the flavors that Town Brewing has made!

Peach Green Tea - Smooth, subtle mellow peach flavor

Lemon Black Tea - Arnold Palmer Flavor

Hibiscus Mango Passionfruit - Light tropical and floral

Head to Town Brewing this weekend for the release of their new hard teas and to celebrate Memorial Day. For more information, go online to TownBrewing.com.

