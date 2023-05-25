Celebrate National Wine Day with DTR SouthPark

You can even get 50% off select bottles of rosé

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Wine Day so you all know we had to celebrate! And who better to help us do so than Ricky Spencer of Dilworth Tasting Room!

Dilworth Tasting Room is a unique wine bar with two locations in Charlotte, N.C. that provide high-quality wines, cocktails and small plates. From drinks with a friend to dinner to private events and everything in-between, Dilworth Tasting Room has all your needs for a luxurious evening in Charlotte in Dilworth or SouthPark.

Upcoming Events at DTR SouthPark

Every Tuesday - Flight Night

Enjoy 3, 2oz pours of their wines by the glass and a complimentary charcuterie plate at either location every Tuesday!

Every Wednesday - Live Jazz Music

They have live jazz music at SouthPark the first and third Wednesdays of the month and at Dilworth the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Music starts at 7 p.m.

Every Thursday

They are now offering half price select bottles of Rosé every Thursday at both locations! Bottles are subject to change so ask your server or bartender for more details.

