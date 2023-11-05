Charlotte Today Music Spotlight, shining bright on Singer/ Songwriter Ellie Morgan

Acoustic Pop, courtesy of Charlotte's own - Ellie Morgan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in our Music Spotlight, we featured singer/songwriter, Ellie Morgan.

Born and raised in Charlotte, NC, Ellie Morgan is a local, full-time performing musician who is chasing her passion in and around the Queen City.

You can find this young lady in local venues of the Carolinas three to five nights a week year-round. Throughout her career, Ellie has enjoyed taking the stage at local beloved venues such as The Evening Muse (with a sold-out self-headlining show), The Knight Theater, The Visulite Theater, the McGlohon Theater in Spirit Square, and the Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts.

You may have seen her performances of the Star-Spangled Banner for the Charlotte Knights, The Charlotte Checkers, and The Charlotte Hornets as well, as she loves to perform for large sporting events in the city. Ellie has both a full-length original album available on all streaming platforms, and is currently working on her second all-original recording project to be released later this year. For more information on this local acoustic-pop sensation, and to plan to attend one of her many upcoming performances, please visit her website at elliemorganmusic.com

