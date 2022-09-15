Charlotte VegFest is back this weekend

Eat from a variety of Vegan vendors in the area this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a three-year hiatus, the 9th Annual Charlotte Vegfest is back and scheduled for Saturday, Sept 17th, from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM at The Ford Building at Camp North End, located at 1774 Statesville Avenue.

Admission to the family friendly event is complimentary, and attendees can expect more than 150 vegan food vendors, vegan friendly trucks, and businesses providing vegan-friendly products and services. The festival typically attracts an estimated 5,000 vegan, plant based, and veg-curious patrons from across the state.

Live cooking demos, activities for kids, and panel discussions on health and vegan entrepreneurship

Key Note Speakers: Dr. Milton Mills, a plant-based vegan clinician and activist; Gene Baur, acclaimed author, longtime vegan activist, and founder of Farm Sanctuary; and John Lewis, known by his moniker Bad Ass Vegan, a documentary filmmaker, vegan activist, and fitness expert. All 3 are nationally known.

Charlotte VegFest is a 501©(3) non-profit aimed at growing the vegan community and supporting vegan and vegan friendly businesses in Charlotte NC. The first VegFest was held in a parking lot in 2012.

