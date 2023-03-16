Charlotte Wine + Food Week is coming up

This week of food and drink begins on April 18

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Wine + Food week brings together leading wine industry experts from around the world and pairs them with Charlotte’s top chefs to celebrate and advance public knowledge of and appreciation for fine wine and food, while building community and making significant contributions to charitable organizations that benefit children and their families in the Charlotte community.

They have a number of great events this year, but a few are:

Intimate Vintner Dinners at area restaurants Tuesday through Thursday.

The Collectors Gala& Live Auction - Friday.

The Grand Tasting - Saturday.

Bubble Brunch presented by Chandon - Sunday - where Chef Edwin is curating the menu / is our featured chef for the 3rd year!

Whether you can attend an event or not, anyone can:

Bid in their online auction packages. Online auction is open all week Tuesday through Sunday. Features over 50 exciting wine and experience lots.

Purchase raffle tickets for a $5000 gift certificate to Morrison Smith Fine & Custom Jewelers or a cruise for two in the Caribbean or Mediterranean with Virgin Voyages.

For more information - and to purchase your tickets! - visit charlottewineandfood.org and be sure to follow them on Instagram at @cltwineandfood.

