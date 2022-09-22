Kick back and enjoy live music at the CIAF Biergarten

The "Brush Stroke" beer from Heist Brewery was created just for this event

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The CIAF Levine Biergarten is a place that you can sit for lunch and listen to live music, and then come back for a chill vibe at night. Heist Brewery created a beer just for this event called "Brush Stroke" that is a hazy IPA. This beer will be available across the festival at every bar that you visit. You'll be able to see music across a variety of genres at the Levine Biergarten while you sip on your beer. \

They are just one of over 200 attractions, offering something for everyone, built to encourage folks to wander all day at the festival. Some other free events Ana Ogbueze, the Marketing & Publicity Manager at Blumenthal Performing Arts shared with us:

Check out the Birdmen walking through the fest! Selfie Moments - – Head over to Ballantyne’s Backyard to checkout Mentalgassi Gigantic Balloon heads or any of the Art Installs by our BPA Fellows Family Day – We have pop up performances by giant bees from Polyglot Theater out of Australia to aerial performers from Italy called eVenti Verticali running through a live video game

For that and more go to: CharlotteArtsFest.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.