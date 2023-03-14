Cocktails and food a great combination at Paco's Tacos & Tequila

March 27th enjoy a Margarita with Paco's Tacos & Tequila

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is going to be a good day, because this morning we have Danny of Paco's Tacos & Tequila here with us to make some margaritas. “We have a big dinner schedule that is going to feature some of our most popular drinks and food” says Danny.

Paco’s menu showcases the freshest quality ingredients. The deliciousness is in our details. Each dish was crafted under the expert guidance of James Beard award-winning Tex-Mex culinary expert and cookbook author, Rob Walsh. Central to the flavor-packed dining experience is the bar, with over 100 tequila varieties, several outstanding wines and a selection of beers from Texas, Mexico and North Carolina.

Paco’s Tacos is known for their Classic Margarita. Have a delicious smooth tasting margarita anytime. Their Cinnamon Tequila Sour is also popular on their menu. Come and enjoy great Mexican cuisine and drinks with family and friends. Paco’s Tacos has a Tequila Dinner on March 27th from 6 – 8pm. You don’t want to miss it. You will need to sign up a quickly as possible before availability becomes an issue. For more information visit PacosTacosandTequila.com or check them out at the SouthPark location.

