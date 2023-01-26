Come get your laugh on at Nerdy Night Out!

The Nerdy Night Out: The Shark Appreciation Show!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re looking for a fun adult night out... look no further than The Nerdy Night Out: The Shark Appreciation Show! Here with more is The Nerdy Night Out host, Blayr Nias, and comedians April Kirby and Jenn Bianchi.

Come join the fun for a spectacular night of comedy and improv. Host and comedian Blayr Nias plus Solid Dad Improv Troupe will dazzle you and keep you laughing with their comedy for this special Shark Appreciation Show during Kiss A Shark week. Did we mention two drinks are included? Two Tito's vodka drinks included in the price!

You will laugh and be enlightened at the history of sharks and shark trivia. Get ready for weird shark species you may have never heard of. “You can expect long-form improv inspired by sharks, and I will do a 20 minute stand-up take on all things shark” says Nias. Get ready for fun and laughter. Here are the details:

Nerdy Night Out: The Shark Appreciation Show

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28

Location: Carolina E-Sports Hub

Ticket Prices: $25

For more information visit https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/nerdy-night-out-the-shark-appreciation-show.

