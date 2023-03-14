Dolly Parton talks Dollywood, her career, and shares advice for those chasing their dreams

Dollywood is now open for it's 38th season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dollywood is kicking off it's 38th season, and Dolly Parton herself visited the park to kick things off. Parton says she has been blessed that the park has been such an amazing success and says they are now a force to be reckoned with.

Dollywood is a space for a wide variety of people. They do cater to families, but people of all ages can come and enjoy the rides and the delicious food that Dollywood has to offer.

In addition to kicking off Dollywood’s 38th season, guests will experience the I Will Always Love You Celebration, an event that honors the 50th anniversary of her writing of the iconic song. While Dolly visited the park, she also unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art guest attraction that showcases her legendary life and career. The experience is planned for a 2024 opening in the area surrounding and including the former Chasing Rainbows museum.

Dolly left viewers with words of encouragement, saying "It's okay to change dreams in the middle of stream."

