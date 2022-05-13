Epipalooza is this weekend

This special event raises money for epilepsy research

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Perrone and his daughter Abigail Perrone visited Charlotte Today on to discuss Epipalooza, which is happening this weekend, and how it all began.

ABigail was asked what she wanted to do in 22 years, and she said she wanted to draw pictures to help raise money for epilepsy research. Her dad said, why wait 22 years? Let's do it now! Abigail drew a beautiful picture which is new printed on pins and buttons that can be bought to help raise those funds for epilepsy research.

Epipalooza is Sunday May 15th at 12:30pm at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts in Camp North End at 1030 Woodward Ave in Charlotte. It will be featuring live music by Pröwess, the real Matt Perrone, and Jordan Hope. This event is for people of all ages, and kids ages 15 and under are free to attend. Tickets and information available : www.epipalooza.net

