Avoid vacation deprivation this summer

Expedia recently released its 2023 Vacation Deprivation report, shedding light on how global travelers are using – or losing – their PTO days

Example video title will go here for this video

This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Leading travel app Expedia recently released its 2023 Vacation Deprivation report, shedding light on how global travelers are using – or losing – their PTO days. This year’s report reveals vacation deprivation levels have hit a 10-year high. Travel expert, Melanie Fish, joined Charlotte Today to break it all down for us.

The study shows that Americans rank lowest for taking and using time off. One thing that keeps people from vacationing is they feel stressed about planning a getaway!

In the Expedia app you can get notified when a price drops for flights so you can get the best price. You can even see when you can expect airfare prices to change. You can also bundle everything you need to book on Expedia.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.