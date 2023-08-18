First three steps to take after an accident

Attorney, Shane Smith walks you through what you need to know if you've been in an accident

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The first few days after an accident can be a scary time. If you're unsure where to turn for help, reach out to Shane Smith Law they can help!

Attorney, Shane Smith stopped by Charlotte Today this morning, to talk about the first steps you should take after an accident.

step 1 Shane says best not to talk to insurance companies right away...talk to an attorney first....

step 2 call the police and take pictures of the damage

step 3 go to the doctor if you think, you may have been injured

In Pain? Call Shane! (980)999-9999 or head to ShaneSmithLaw,com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.