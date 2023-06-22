Focus on National Camping Month, sponsored by Travel Texas, BFGoodrich, & GoSun

Author, Meggan Kaiser shares her favorite camping destination for 2023

Summer is here, which means that people are looking for new adventures. In honor of National Camping Month, we were joined Thursday by Travel Expert, TV Host, and Author, Meggan Kaiser to share some tips to help make sure you have an enjoyable experience, whether it be visiting the national parks or camping in your own backyard.

Kaiser is a blogger, accomplished actress and former host of 24/$7 on the Travel Channel. As the author of "Everywhere for Nothing: Free Travel for the Modern Nomad," Meggan is known for having big adventures on a small budget. Whether you like traditional camping with a tent and campfire, or resort-style Glamping, Meggan shares information that helps everyone enhance the camping experience.

Kaiser's top tip for successful camping: have a plan.

She also shared her top camping destination for 2023 - Texas. Kaiser says she picked Texas, because it has something for everyone. To learn about all the travel opportunities go to: traveltexas.com

