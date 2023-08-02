Great products for Valentine's Day

Pick up any of these as a great gift for your loved ones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Move over chocolate! Drizzled popcorn is the new treat to give this Valentine's Day! Sweet Chaos offers mouthwatering flavors like Cold Stone Creamery Cake Batter, Peanut Butter and Black & White! Sweet Chaos Drizzles are Gluten Free, made with Non-GMO popcorn, and have NO artificial colors or flavors. Head to sweetchaos.com to check out all their flavors.

Next up Wiley Wallaby offers soft and chewy licorice that satisfies cravings for a sweet treat! Wiley Wallaby Licorice is fat free, vegan, and does not contain artificial colors and flavors. One of their NEW favorites Hot Cinnamon, along with Classic Red...Watermelon and more. Go to wileywallaby.com to find the perfect flavor for your valentine.

The sweet treats keep coming! Check out these AHAV cookie dough bites! No need to bake or even turn on the oven to enjoy these. All of the edible cookie dough bites contain only 5-6 recognizable ingredients and are high protein, high fiber and vegan. This is one snack you can feel good about indulging in daily!

Move over traditional candy and cards. If you've got little ones or just need a little more organization that's fun and easy in your life - check out Valentines Label Gift Packs They're a great way to personalize your kid's daycare or school gear and they're available in 8 Valentine-themed designs. Go to mabelslabels.com and click on their valentines label gift packs.

Babywearing strengthens the bond and connection between the baby and parent. The KeaBabies Baby Wrap Carrier mimics the womb, allowing you to go about your busy day with ease, knowing that your baby is feeling safe and snug right by you.

Another perfect gift for families with little ones - Craft Baby First Years Memory Book from KeaBabies. As your little one grows, there are so many precious firsts! Ninety - 'Guide You Through' pages make it a breeze to keep a journal of the first of everything in the Craft Baby First Years Memory Book.

They can be found at keababies.com.

Another perfect way to showcase memories - KeaBabies heartfelt picture frame. You can even add personalized messages or captions onto the Heartfelt Picture Frame with Felt Letter Board next to baby's newest pictures for a sweet, fun addition to any occasion!

