Greater Steps Scholars is celebrating 40 years of impact in providing Charlotte youth with the opportunity to increase their economic mobility through the power of education.

Greater Steps Scholars, formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority Scholarship Fund, is a fund designed to make certain that every child living in housing subsidized by INLIVIAN has both the opportunity for and the expectation of a college education. In addition to financial aid, Greater Steps Scholars provides programming designed to inspire young people to work toward becoming independent, self-reliant citizens of the community by lending a helping hand. Since its inception, nearly 1,000 scholarships totaling $4.2 million have been awarded.

