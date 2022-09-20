Check out the new menu items at Growlers Pourhouse

They have great bites to eat, including the Shrimp Roll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We hope you are hungry, because Growlers Pourhouse has a few new menu items for you to enjoy! They will now offer Braised Carnitas Nachos, Shrimp Roll, and Pesto Brie Fries.

The Pesto Brie Fries are a fan favorite from Crepe Cellar, their sister concept that was closed back in January. That building is now home to another restaurants of theirs, Ever Andalo! This dish includes hand-cut, twice-fried fries with pesto, brie cheese, and tomatoes.

Growlers also has an amazing menu with amazing wings, raw oysters and sandwiches. They are a great spot to catch all the gameday action on the weekends with plenty of TV's and seating for people to watch. Growlers also has a rotating beer list as well as a full bar.

If you 'd like to learn more information or see their full menu of delicious food, visit growlerspourhouse.com.

