Hands on woodworking classes for people of any skill level sponsored by Rockler Woodworking and hardware

Celebrating its' 69th anniversary as a family-run business, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is the nation’s premier supplier of specialty hardware, tools, lumber, and other high-quality woodworking products. Rockler has 48 retail locations across 27 states, as well as extensive catalog and internet operations.

Rockler opened its' Charlotte store in late 2022, and one of the great things the store offers is it hosts fun, hands-on classes all year long where people of all skill levels (including those who never done any woodworking, or those who haven’t touched a lathe since shop class) can come in to the Rockler store and make a wood-made item. These classes are fun for date nights, family or friend get-togethers and more… Learn more at rockler.com

Rockler’s Woodworking Classes Background:

Rockler’s Charlotte store features a state-of-the-art classroom used for hands-on courses that woodworkers and DIYers of all skill levels can take to learn or enhance their woodworking skills.

The classes are led by the store team’s expert woodworkers who can help class participants make items like pens, bowls, cheeseboards, and many other projects that serve as great experiences and gifts.

The classes run year-round.

Rockler’s upcoming classes include projects where participants can make ice cream scoops, pens, bowls, Bluetooth speakers and more.

For the holidays, there are classes where you can make ornaments — a great gift idea.

Each class is approximately three hours.

Registration includes tools, supplies, and safety gear.

Classes are limited to those who are 18 and older.

You can register for the classes online

Rockler’s Hardwood Lumber Outlet

The Rockler store includes a Hardwood Lumber Outlet, a specialty space which includes a wide selection of boards, slabs and more across many wood species.

Rockler’s experts can help customers select the right species and size, plus cut boards to length for free.

Rockler’s Innovation

Rockler is known for its line of innovative woodworking tools that make woodworking easier, safer, and more accurate.

Rockler has developed more than 1,000 unique products for woodworkers and routinely introduces new tools, jigs, hardware, and workshop fixtures.

