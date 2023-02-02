Happy 100th Birthday Former NC Senator, Marshall Rauch!

“I happen to be a Duke Basketball player in 1940 and 1941 where as a freshman you can only play on the freshman team. Later once you moved to the next grade you could play on the Varsity team. My coach at the time was legendary coach, Coach Cameron. My years following college I was selected and subsequently, enlisted in the infantry. At the time WWII was going on and I along with others wanted to protect and serve my country. After the war I started a small business and that business did well, then I partnered with Bill Spiegel making Christmas ornaments, and things really took off!. We patented the satin Christmas ornament, and grew our company to run plants in 6 states, and we were the largest Christmas ornament manufacturer in the world - headquartered right here in Gastonia. We were extremely successful in that endeavor and I eventually sold the company. I have always been civic minded and have been involved in politics, my office I held as a public official was senator. I have been blessed with a wonderful family and children whom all have gone to college and have led successful happy lives. I am enjoying a great life and have a beautiful family and thank you for helping me celebrate my 100th Birthday” says Rauch.