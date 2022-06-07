Happy 45th Birthday to Bojangles!

Netflix star Nina Charles helped celebrate with a cake version of the Bojangles chicken sandwich

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles is partnering with Netflix star Nina Charles from the baking competition show Is it Cake? to celebrate its 45th birthday. Nina’s joined Charlotte Today with her design of her infamous, realistic cakes in the shape of some Bojangles menu items we all know and love.

According to Bojangles, beginning July 6, the day the company was founded in 1977, the Southern food chain famously known for its chicken, biscuits and tea is officially unveiling The Bojangles Foundation Fund, which will focus resources and time toward community efforts with an emphasis on the brand’s two major pillars: literacy and the military. For its first initiative, The Bojangles Foundation Fund, which is managed by Foundation For The Carolinas, today opened applications for up to 45 $1,000 grants to be awarded to nonprofit organizations dedicated to promoting literacy in their communities.

The applications will be open from July 6 – August 18. Interested charitable organizations with a focus on literacy can learn more and apply at www.Bojangles.com/foundation.

