In Pain? Call Shane! sponsored by Shane Smith Law

When you're in a car accident as a passenger it can be hard determining who is at fault especially with multiple cars are involved. That’s why it’s important to hire Shane Smith Law. Shane Smith law will protect your rights and go after anyone who may be at fault. When multiple cars are involved it is so important to dig deeper and check out all the police reporting so that we can protect you and get you what you deserved. Let us navigate the murky waters of claims and insurance and liabilities. We at Shane Smith want you to focus on getting healthy if injured and return back to your life. For more information visit ShaneSmithLaw.com or call (980) 999 – 9999.