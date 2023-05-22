Jennifer Hurvitz shares how to be a great first date at any age

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If anyone knows how to be a GREAT first dater, our Relationship Expert Jennifer Hurvitz has made her career out of her relationship and dating experience! She joined Charlotte Today to give us her expert tips on HOW to be GREAT on a FIRST DATE at any age!

1. START WITH THE TRUTH. The best way to be a great dater is to start on the right foot by using up-to-date photos and information on dating apps, so when you meet in person, there are no uncomfortable issues to overcome. Don’t lie about your age, height, or weight, either.

2. BEAUTIFUL MIND. Want to be a GREAT DATE? Then think like one! Be optimistic about dating and relationships, and be sincere and authentic. Push those positive vibes- it’s sexy!

3. EYE CONTACT. Eye contact is not only vital; it’s extremely hot! It shows you’re curious, secure, and invested in the discussion. Be interested and interesting by asking questions.

4. SHORT & SWEET. Skip dinner or long dates; consider meeting for a coffee or ice cream. Don’t invest too much time into a complete stranger.

5. DRESS for less STRESS. It’s a MEET. Why do you spend so much time and energy on your appearance? Feel good, that’s all. Show up wearing what makes you feel comfortable and like yourself. If it’s heels and a hot dress, go for it!

6. NOBODY IS PERFECT. Stop searching for perfection and enjoy the company for a few minutes if you find a new friend; awesome! Have a good time, and be kind.

