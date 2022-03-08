Kids it's time to get organized and clean up

Tips to help motivate your kids to tidy up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What happens when we finally get our house organized… but then our kids just get it messy again? Laurie Martin with Simplicity Organizers is here to help us get our kids motivated to keep our homes tidy. We all would like our kids to help lighten the load when it comes to housework and chores. Communicating your household expectations to your children is vital to garner their participation. We want to encourage our children to play and be creative, but it is also important to set .

Here are some tips:

Discover what motivates your child Playing outside or at a friend’s house? Going to the movies? Dessert?

Birthday party? Play music (speaker) Make it fun-let the child pick the song(s) Set a timer(time timer) Make it a game. 15, 10, 5 minutes does not feel overwhelming. Do it as a family or work together with friends Children will follow your lead. It does not feel as overwhelming when you are working together and encouraging each other. Let them have a choice of spaces to tidy.

Clean up every night

Let it become a household routine and it is less likely to get out of control.

For more information visit Simplicity-organizers.com

